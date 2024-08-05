Team Harris will take this right now
Replacing Biden with Harris is looking like a great decision so far. Ceteris paribus Trump is likely to win the election if he loses the popular by this margin but we need to start talking about the possibility of Harris winning the election despite losing the popular vote. The more the self confessed pussy grabber chickens out a debate I think this lead will widen for Harris.
Like Labour this side of the pond it is possible the Democratic vote share is becoming very efficient.
TSE