It is polling like this which reinforces my view that Donald Trump should be the favourite to win the election this year.

As a general rule people rarely vote to make themselves poorer but Kamala Harris has time to ensure Trump’s wider negatives negate this lead. The originator of the ‘it’s the economy, stupid’ quote the Ragin’ Cajun James Carville would remind us all that healthcare is also important in this context.

One crumb of comfort for Team Harris is that in October 2020 Trump led Biden on the economy as well as we can see in the tweet below.

Regardless of how you intend to vote, who do you think would do a better job handling the economy?



FLORIDA

Trump 50%

Biden 44%



IOWA

Trump 51%

Biden 44%



PENNSYLVANIA

Trump 50%

Biden 46%



(Quinnipiac U. Poll, LV, 10/1-5/20) — PollingReport.com (@pollreport) October 7, 2020

TSE