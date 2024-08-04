A fortnight on

This is a pretty detailed case and most of the reasons are pretty obvious. But here's one factor that I think has been overlooked. pic.twitter.com/G2iz6Or2sD — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) August 3, 2024

Approval of potential @KamalaHarris running mates, among Democrats and Democratic-leaning Independents:



Buttigieg: 58% approve/16% disapprove

Kelly: 57%/8%

Whitmer: 49%/16%

Newsom: 48%/25%

Shapiro: 46%/10%

Beshear: 41%/8%

Warnock: 36%/20%

Walz: 32%/9%

Pritzker: 26%/13%

Cooper:… pic.twitter.com/KP9dibg0Oq — YouGov America (@YouGovAmerica) August 3, 2024

This time a fortnight ago Joe Biden was the presumptive nominee for the Democratic Party and on course to lose the election but things have changed someone.

I think the major difference is how Harris is campaigning to Biden (and most definitely different to Hillary Clinton) which brings states in to play that previously were not and gives Harris a much broader route to victory.

Once Harris confirms her running mate I will look at the individual state markets where there could be real value.

TSE