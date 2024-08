? New polling with @ObserverUK



Keir Starmer’s approval comes first again. Starmer’s honeymoon appears to have taken a trip, with his net approval at +3, compared to +19% a fortnight ago. pic.twitter.com/KM9CzLWJoI — Opinium (@OpiniumResearch) August 3, 2024

The number of Labour voters with a favourable opinion of Keir Starmer has fallen 8pts since the general election – meanwhile his popularity has increased 7pts among Tory voters



Labour voters: 79% (-8 from 5-8 Jul)

Lib Dem voters: 57% (-5)

Con voters: 18% (+7)

Reform voters: 8%… pic.twitter.com/bGdaYgLHJY — YouGov (@YouGov) August 2, 2024

As I noted the other day I think Starmer is following the Thatcher/Cameron playbook and getting the difficult decisions done earlier in the parliament so he can reap the rewards later so this polling is no surrpise.

TSE