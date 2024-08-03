The Ayrshire hotelier is running scared

Donald Trump backs out of a previously scheduled presidential debate on ABC after Kamala Harris replaces Joe Biden on the Democratic ticket. Now he says he’ll agree to debate Harris if it’s hosted by Fox News in a “full arena audience.” pic.twitter.com/6ASMDhkHh0 — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) August 3, 2024

This is not a good look for Donald Trump and confirms indirectly that Kamala Harris is an opponent to be feared.

If Trump does lose this election the person who agreed to such an early debate with Biden will feel the ire of self confessed pussy grabber.

If the debate(s) had taken place at the usual point in the election calendar after the debates and Biden had a similar poor performance there wouldn’t have been enough time to replace him.

TSE

PS – Fox News engaged in massive electoral denialism for which they had to pay out nearly $800 million dollars in the largest media defamation settlement in American history, they really should have no place hosting a presidential debate as they appear not to have modified their ways.