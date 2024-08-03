Are we underestimating the chances of James Cleverly?
Whilst it is only Tory members who have the final say in the Tory leadership it might be polling like this that influences Tory members with James Cleverly and Tom Tugendhat being more popular than the rest of the field.
Cleverly ticks quite a few boxes, Lt. Colonel Cleverly will get the blue rinse weak at the knees as they love a soldier, he backed Brexit, and because (in)competency was a major reason the Tories lost the election, Cleverly has a degree in Hospitality Management Services, he knows how to organise a piss up in a brewery.
You can get around 7/1 on Cleverly to win the contest.
TSE