Jenrick remains the favourite to succeed Sunak
I suspect on a practical such a level will be unenforceable because do we really want a law that makes saying God is great is illegal in Arabic but legal in saying it in English, Latin, Greek, Urdu, and a plethora of other languages? This is a law that is nearly as stupid as the people proposing/support such a law.
Older PBers will remember when Mrs Thatcher’s government banned the voices of Sinn Fein to be heard on television so the broadcasters got around by using voice over actors.
I suspect Jenrick’s proposals will harm with him with Tory MPs who decide on the final two.
TSE