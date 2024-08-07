Jenrick remains the favourite to succeed Sunak

Another day, another senior Tory being Islamophobic. Allahu Akbar means God is great – the Muslim equivalent of Hallelujah.



Jenrick's confidence in going on national TV to say people should be arrested for saying Allahu Akbar exposes his deep-seated prejudice against Muslims. pic.twitter.com/2OtruSaTvG — Afzal Khan MP (@AfzalKhanMCR) August 7, 2024

Robert Jenrick believes that somebody shouting #AllahhuAkbar on the streets of #London should be immediately arrested. No push back from Wilfred Frost on @SkyNews pic.twitter.com/AaSdtYXlWs — Centre for Media Monitoring (CfMM) (@cfmmuk) August 7, 2024

I suspect on a practical such a level will be unenforceable because do we really want a law that makes saying God is great is illegal in Arabic but legal in saying it in English, Latin, Greek, Urdu, and a plethora of other languages? This is a law that is nearly as stupid as the people proposing/support such a law.

Older PBers will remember when Mrs Thatcher’s government banned the voices of Sinn Fein to be heard on television so the broadcasters got around by using voice over actors.

I suspect Jenrick’s proposals will harm with him with Tory MPs who decide on the final two.

TSE