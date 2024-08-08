Crossover happened overnight and it was inevitable wasn’t it? Every day gives us polling showing Harris is on course for victory. The two most striking polls yesterday were the ones in the tweet above and the poll which showed Harris leading Trump by 1% in the Rust Belt, the previous poll had Trump 5% ahead.

All those hypothetical polls before Biden’s decision to stand down saying Biden was the only Dem who could beat Trump is a reminder that multi level hypothetical polls are usually bobbins.

Another factor is whilst in pushing Harris into favourite position is that over the next week is that‘VP Harris has events in 7 swing states this week. Donald Trump only has one campaign event’ and that one Trump campaign event is in deepest Red Montana which makes Hillary Clinton’s campaigning schedule look inspired.

If Harris becomes an even stronger favourite then the value may soon be on backing Trump as I think this is still a 50/50 race although I am have changed my position overnight from thinking Trump was the narrow favourite to win in November I now think Harris is now the narrow favourite to win in November.

TSE