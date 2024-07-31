This is what having momentum looks like
A friend who takes a keen interest in politics on both sides of the pond and whose opinions I respect told me last night I was wrong when I was saying Donald Trump should still be the narrow favourite to win the presidential election, so yes Harris really is value on Betfair.
They said the polls are now showing what the polls were saying for the last couple of years, the Americans wanted an election where Trump and Biden weren’t the candidates which we can see in one of the supplementaries below. As Nikki Haley said the party which ditches their elderly candidate first would win the election is so being proven right.
TSE