This is what having momentum looks like

NEW: Kamala Harris has wiped out Donald Trump’s lead across 7 battleground states, as she rides a wave of enthusiasm w/suburban women, young + Black voters.



HARRIS WIPES OUT TRUMP'S LEAD IN BATTLEGROUND STATES – BLOOMBERG POLL



Michigan

Harris 53%

Trump 42%



Arizona

Harris 49%

Trump 47%



Nevada

Harris 47%

Trump 45%



Georgia

Harris 47%

Trump 47%



North Carolina

Trump 48%

Harris 46% — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) July 30, 2024

A friend who takes a keen interest in politics on both sides of the pond and whose opinions I respect told me last night I was wrong when I was saying Donald Trump should still be the narrow favourite to win the presidential election, so yes Harris really is value on Betfair.

They said the polls are now showing what the polls were saying for the last couple of years, the Americans wanted an election where Trump and Biden weren’t the candidates which we can see in one of the supplementaries below. As Nikki Haley said the party which ditches their elderly candidate first would win the election is so being proven right.

