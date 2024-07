Each pollster has a slightly different take on the 2024 UK election from their mega samples. For me the most interesting aspect of this data set was @IpsosUK finding of a direct collapse of Conservative support to Labour amongst ABs which online panels didn’t pick up as well. https://t.co/432KurwnZq — James Kanagasooriam (@JamesKanag) July 30, 2024

NEW Ipsos polling shows estimates of how voters voted in the 2024 UK general election



Labour led among every age group except 65+, their highest share among 25-34s (47%)

The Conservatives' highest share was among those aged 65+ (43%)



— Ipsos UK, July 30, 2024

#HowBritainVoted



Turnout estimates should be treated with caution but show a broadly similar patten to previous elections in terms of the groups most and least likely to vote.



— Ipsos UK, July 30, 2024

The stand out for me, as it is at every election, election results and indeed the country would be very different if younger voters actually voted.

With the turnout propensity of the elderly, taking away their goodies might be an issue for Starmer.

TSE