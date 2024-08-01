Trump had another totally normal day yesterday
I think one of the things that hasn’t been discussed enough that in the June debate that ended Joe Biden’s re-election is that Donald Trump had a shocker as well but in comparison to Biden he wasn’t bad.
So long as Harris maintains competence and assurance this may soon well be her election to lose as she compares favourably to Trump’s droolings. Yesterday was so bad even even Fox News couldn’t polish that turd.
I think we could see crossover on the Betfair market this month.
TSE