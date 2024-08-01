Trump had another totally normal day yesterday

This was a train wreck that derailed into the ocean where it was attacked by a shark and electrocuted before being hit by an asteroid. https://t.co/77LrX4ffXO — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) July 31, 2024

I put together an 11-minute supercut of Trump angrily self-immolating at the NABJ before his handlers pulled him from the stage. https://t.co/JmkbECDKdA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 31, 2024

MUST WATCH: This clip shows what was probably Trump’s single most unhinged, outrageous, rude and openly racist exchange with a reporter at the National Association of Black Journalists conference. ? pic.twitter.com/H7MSSqfUW7 — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) July 31, 2024

There’s also this unreal exchange, where Trump doubled down on his pledge to pardon January 6 rioters convicted of assaulting 140 police officers. Their injuries included broken bones, a lost eye, two cracked ribs, two smashed spinal discs, and a stroke.pic.twitter.com/Le2j8cJNIf — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) July 31, 2024

Jessica: My reaction is it was an complete absolute dumpster fire for the former president, I don't feel the need to give him any credit for showing up there because he came with a terrible attitude pic.twitter.com/5ilh4T80tn — Acyn (@Acyn) July 31, 2024

Presidential Polling:



Harris (D): 48%

Trump (R): 41%

Kennedy (I): 5%



Leger / July 29, 2024 / n=786 pic.twitter.com/6fzpjftyHh — Polling USA (@USA_Polling) July 31, 2024

I think one of the things that hasn’t been discussed enough that in the June debate that ended Joe Biden’s re-election is that Donald Trump had a shocker as well but in comparison to Biden he wasn’t bad.

So long as Harris maintains competence and assurance this may soon well be her election to lose as she compares favourably to Trump’s droolings. Yesterday was so bad even even Fox News couldn’t polish that turd.

I think we could see crossover on the Betfair market this month.

TSE