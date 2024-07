Presidential Polling Among Suburban Women:



Current Poll:

Harris: 52%

Trump: 40%



Last Biden Poll:

Biden: 44%

Trump: 41%



HarrisX / July 25, 2024 / n=3013 pic.twitter.com/3W45hkb6xg — Polling USA (@USA_Polling) July 27, 2024

NEW: Harris maintains 1-point lead over Trump in latest @MorningConsult tracker update, but the biggest story is her favorability, which is up 12 net points since last week, driven by upticks among Democrats and independents.https://t.co/Jvl9uzJ7rl pic.twitter.com/jUMcZZtEWp — Cameron Easley (@cameron_easley) July 29, 2024

Whilst I think Donald Trump can win the election in November there’s now enough evidence to say it isn’t the foregone conclusion it was ten days or so ago. I think the value is backing Harris right now.

TSE