Labour’s taxing problem

From what you've seen or heard, do you think the public finances that the outgoing Conservative government left behind were…



Very good: 1%

Fairly good: 10%

Neither good nor bad: 18%

Fairly bad: 26%

Very bad: 35%https://t.co/EOFd1INBCO pic.twitter.com/WK24B1cgFD — YouGov (@YouGov) July 29, 2024

If taxes are increased in the autumn budget, do you think this will be mainly due to…



The public finances left by the previous government: 30%

The choices of the current government: 32%

Both equally: 27%https://t.co/EOFd1IO9sm pic.twitter.com/QRwlfjVcRZ — YouGov (@YouGov) July 29, 2024

I can see why Rachel Reeves is trying to blame the Tories for the public finances and the public appear to agree with her but that may still lead to Labour becoming unpopular.

Fewer than one in six voters want taxes to rise whilst a plurality of voters think tax rises in the Autumn budget will be down to the choice of the Labour government which could see Labour polling in the 20s by the end of the year, when you win an election with fewer than 34% of vote then you haven’t much room to be unpopular.

I suspect Reeves and Starmer are following the Thatcher/Cameron playbook which is to complete the unpopular policies at the start of the parliament and reap the rewards at the end of the parliament.

TSE