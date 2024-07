Will the quiet man be back and turning up the volume?

Two broad options emerging from 1922 exec and party figures in recent days, per those tapped in



:: New Tory leader is picked at conference (which starts late September… so just over 2 months)



:: New Tory leader is picked later, with candidates using conf to set out stalls — Ben Riley-Smith (@benrileysmith) July 18, 2024

The idea of an interim leader was discussed among senior 1922 figures last night. Also raised in the wider 1922 meeting. Was expected to come up in today's party board meeting. — Ben Riley-Smith (@benrileysmith) July 18, 2024

No decisions taken yet. One complication has been problems electing a 1922 executive, per one source – not enough hands raised.



1922 and party today says timetable is coming next week (not this week as expected). Time now short until Parliament breaks for summer on July 30. — Ben Riley-Smith (@benrileysmith) July 18, 2024

I suspect Sunak will continue as leader until his replacement is elected, from a betting point of view the bookies are quite clear interim leaders do not count as Sunak’s successor so don’t go wasting your money on IDS replacing Sunak.

As an aside Jim Callaghan remained as Labour leader for eighteen months after his general election defeat to the Tory party’s first woman leader.

TSE