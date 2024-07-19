It’s getting very messy

BREAKING: President Joe Biden's campaign chair acknowledges support "slippage" but says he's "absolutely" staying in the race and can beat Donald Trump. https://t.co/UL0OazQwWf — The Associated Press (@AP) July 19, 2024

Which gives Biden a ( tactical ) nuclear option. He can just resign as well as agree to not run. That means to block Harris they have to ditch *two* incumbent presidents. — David Morton (@DavidMorton359) July 19, 2024

I thought the Democratic nominee would be one of those relatively risk free markets where Biden would be the nominee with a few savers on Harris and Whitmer. I know I am not the only PBer who will end up in the poorhouse if Michelle Obama or Gavin Newsom become the Dem nominee or if we see President Obama or President Newsom in January 2025.

This betting market is aging me. If you’re entering this market as a newbie, I think the value might be on Josh Shapiro at 60s and Pete Buttigieg at 320 because the convention could turn into an utter disaster if Senator Tester’s plan comes to fruition

After the convention we might be paraphrasing Logan Roy ‘The Democratic convention was supposed to be choreographed. That was about as choreographed as a dog getting fucked on roller skates.’

TSE