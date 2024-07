Breaking news: Former president Barack Obama has told allies in recent days that President Biden’s path to victory has greatly diminished and he thinks the president needs to seriously consider the viability of his candidacy. https://t.co/4bw9LiMTTJ — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 18, 2024

President Biden may decide to drop out of the presidential race as soon as this weekend, according to several top Democrats who believe the rising pressure will persuade the 81-year-old. https://t.co/Czmy98XMvQ — Axios (@axios) July 18, 2024

If Barack Obama comes out and says this publicly then it is game over for Biden if it already isn’t, Betfair has moved sharply. In my humble opinion other than Jill Biden only Barack Obama could persuade Biden to withdraw.

The Betfair market movement today seems to back that up.

TSE