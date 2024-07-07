How the pollsters performed on Thursday

Now the final result for #GE24 is in, I have calculated pollsters' total absolute error (for all parties, relative to UK/GB vote share depending on the target population). pic.twitter.com/HlrMESXdOd — Will Jennings (@drjennings) July 6, 2024

Congratulations to @joelwilliams74 and @VerianGroup for a great performance with their random probability panel. — Will Jennings (@drjennings) July 6, 2024

Thinking about what I got wrong in my own analysis of the polls in 2024, before the election I did think that the Conservatives and Liberal Democrat votes were being under-estimated, and Reform over-estimated, but I didn't expect the over-estimation of the Labour vote… pic.twitter.com/4KjpQMIyi7 — Will Jennings (@drjennings) July 6, 2024

The strong performance of the Greens and various independents seems like it cut into Labour support, which may have contributed to the polling error there. It also is possible that late movement in the polls (as Labour's support fell in the final days) could have been a factor. — Will Jennings (@drjennings) July 6, 2024

Note that I haven't included estimates of voting intentions generated through MRP models, as I consider they should be evaluated as a separate category (I will turn to those in due course). — Will Jennings (@drjennings) July 6, 2024

For those interested, the total absolute seat error on the exit poll was 36 seats, but with an absolute error of just 1 seat for Labour and 10 for the Conservatives. This was a little more than 2019 (seat error of 24) but still an impressive performance (if I do say so myself)… — Will Jennings (@drjennings) July 6, 2024

Now turning to voting intentions in the MRPs, these tend to have had fieldwork over a longer time period so I'm reluctant to compare directly with standard polls… but the overall pattern is of a similar level of error… pic.twitter.com/I8zqWi1RYc — Will Jennings (@drjennings) July 6, 2024

I am shocked to learn that People Polling turned out to be the most inaccurate pollster at the general election. I am re-evaluating all the other assumptions I had in life such as the Sun orbiting the Earth, water not being wet, and the French being wonderful.

I like the observation on the exit poll by Professor Jennings which reinforces my views expressed before the election that people would be foolish to bet big against Sir John Curtice and the exit poll.

My expectation is that for the first few years of this parliament we won’t see as many Westminster voting intention polls as we did in the last parliament although there have been some successes in the polls which I will look at in the coming days.

