Interesting election detail from @drjennings?

The more mortgage payers in a constituency, the more the swing away from the Conservatives.

The Truss effect?

Might the Tories have done better had @RishiSunak not called the election before @bankofengland began cutting rates…?????

One of the golden rules in British politics is you cannot mess around with the houses and mortgages of the voters.

In her short time as First Lord of the Treasury she was responsible for the issues mortgages going up a lot and that that chart by Professor Jennings confirms that maxim.

I have my doubts about the Tories benefiting from interest rates being cut later on this year as it would have left mortgage costs still higher than the autumn of 2022.

