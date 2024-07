Spectacular result if true:



– Left-wing "New Popular Front" in 1st

– Macronists in second

– National Rally in third https://t.co/CXJ4LPTujI — Jack Bailey (@PoliSciJack) July 7, 2024

???? France has today rejected government by the Far Right, but looks likely to face months of political chaos with a blocked parliament



Surprisingly, early projections suggest that the *Left alliance* might even pip the Far Right as the largest bloc in the new National Assembly — Mujtaba Rahman (@Mij_Europe) July 7, 2024

I am not sure how France has a workable government based on these early scores. Summoning the spirit of the Battle of Verdun the French always seem to use the second to tell the far right you shall not pass into government.

This will impact my betting strategy for the next French presidential election, I do not expect the far right candidate to win.

TSE