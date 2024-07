Were you up for Liz Truss?

Liz Truss’s political record breaking continues:



– Shortest reigning PM

– First PM in 100 years to lose their seat

– Tory MP with largest ever swing to Labour — Shehab Khan ITV (@ShehabKhan) July 5, 2024

BREAKING



'That is the Michael Portillo moment.'



Liz Truss loses Norfolk South West seat. pic.twitter.com/CnsNMLHM4k — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) July 5, 2024

I would like to formally like to dissolve the campaign committee for Liz Truss to become Tory leader again.

TSE