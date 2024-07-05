Labour wins a majority but it is a bit complicated Labour wins a majority but it is a bit complicated 5/7/2024 TSE Comments 0 Comment Superb chart here from @vin_viz that illustrates one of the key shifts that has brought us this election result:Reform is now the party for people who voted Leave.The Conservatives are the party for … ? pic.twitter.com/ClZca4wjf2— John Burn-Murdoch (@jburnmurdoch) July 5, 2024 Votes lost to Reform UK have cost the Conservative Party "seat after seat after seat"Polling expert Prof Sir John Curtice says, while Labour has "won the right to govern", they have "still got an awful lot of people to win over"#BBCElection live https://t.co/o5I0nTWsEN pic.twitter.com/lq8BuhN9BX— BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) July 5, 2024 Labour Party officially wins 2024 UK general election after reaching the required 326 seats#BBCElection live ??— BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) July 5, 2024 Independents have won *four* seats off Labour – Islington N of course, but also Leicester S, Blackburn, Dewsbury & Batley. Totally missed by SW1 during the campaign.— Hugo Gye (@HugoGye) July 5, 2024 Useful graphic from ITV – Tories tracking below exit poll, Lib Dems slightly above. pic.twitter.com/ZrtlUiY3kq— Robert Colvile (@rcolvile) July 5, 2024 This is telling. Labour has not won. The Tories lost and the SNP have lost, whilst Reform and the Greens have won, and the LibDems have been exceedingly organised. But Labour has not won hearts and minds. Not in the slightest. pic.twitter.com/fg0W5vmGA4— Richard Murphy (@RichardJMurphy) July 5, 2024 TSE