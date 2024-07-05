Some election stats as Starmer becomes PM Some election stats as Starmer becomes PM 5/7/2024 TSE Comments 0 Comment Thoughts and prayers for the Corbynites. pic.twitter.com/rlnbFLxK8f— TSE (@TSEofPB) July 5, 2024 Drive to work x Reform vote share. Does public transport make you woke, or do I need a nap? pic.twitter.com/mKyJqdKlrA— Tom Calver (@TomHCalver) July 5, 2024 If Reform UK's vote had been as efficient as Labour's in this election they would have won 174 seats rather than four.— Joe Twyman (@JoeTwyman) July 5, 2024 Here's the median constituency majority over time – it's made even more bonkers when you consider how the electorate has grown… pic.twitter.com/21pnUVCbpS— Tom Calver (@TomHCalver) July 5, 2024 We're used to MRP models now… but imagine we didn't have them. Everyone would have been speculating about a hung Parliament as the polls narrowed based on uniform swing calculators… and then the exit poll would have been BANG! https://t.co/E9u4G9XzMy— Anthony Wells (@anthonyjwells) July 5, 2024 This is just quite funny: Starmer mainly improved his party's vote share most in seats where he isn't very popular…#GE24 @thetimes https://t.co/omePQYkvAu pic.twitter.com/pHBH1cuBdZ— Tom Calver (@TomHCalver) July 5, 2024 TSE