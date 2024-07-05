Some more election stats

I know we all knew this was coming, but it’s still remarkable to see how deep into very, very safe Conservative seats Labour (and Lib Dems and Reform) made gains.



Plotted here against Blair’s 1997 landslide for scale.



Just an extraordinarily motivated anti-Tory vote ?? pic.twitter.com/VpsXdLARNe — John Burn-Murdoch (@jburnmurdoch) July 5, 2024

Here's another weird consequence of FPTP.



Because so many seats had 3-4 competitive parties, it often took a weirdly low vote share to win.



The average winning vote share this time was just 42%, down from 54% last time. In SW Norfolk, the winner won with 26% #GE24 @thetimes https://t.co/JjmjxUgtUl pic.twitter.com/5P1ixpXtpW — Tom Calver (@TomHCalver) July 5, 2024

Before I start spending my winnings from GE2024 on betting on the next general election I would advise PBers to take a deep look into the results from last night because the electoral map is a bit of a mess with the smaller majorities that now exist in the individual seats.

At the next general election there is a possibility Labour could increase their national share of the vote by 10% and lose their Commons majority because Tories or Reform could increase their vote shares by less and gain a plethora of seats from Labour.

No seat feels safe given last night’s results.

TSE