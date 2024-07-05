Some more election stats
Before I start spending my winnings from GE2024 on betting on the next general election I would advise PBers to take a deep look into the results from last night because the electoral map is a bit of a mess with the smaller majorities that now exist in the individual seats.
At the next general election there is a possibility Labour could increase their national share of the vote by 10% and lose their Commons majority because Tories or Reform could increase their vote shares by less and gain a plethora of seats from Labour.
No seat feels safe given last night’s results.
TSE