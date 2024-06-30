Some potential betting surprises on Thursday?

NEW I'm hearing Labour officials are worried about a smattering of unexpected losses on polling day, even if they win big overall.



Key vulnerabilities include Thangam Debbonaire, Shabana Mahmood, ex-Reeves aide Heather Iqbal, ex-Starmer aide Chris Ward.https://t.co/u4RjqbRWUk — Ailbhe Rea (@PronouncedAlva) June 28, 2024

Shabana Mahmood in Birmingham Ladywood – who would be the most senior Muslim in government if she wins – is facing a challenge from Akhmed Yakoob, an independent campaigning against Labour’s record on Gaza. Labour officials believe Mahmood will hang on. https://t.co/u4RjqbRp4M — Ailbhe Rea (@PronouncedAlva) June 28, 2024

Chris Ward, an ex-adviser to Starmer, is struggling in Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven against the Greens, I'm told. But given the majority there, a loss would be extraordinary. Ward has struggled for support from his local party after being imposed. https://t.co/u4RjqbRWUk — Ailbhe Rea (@PronouncedAlva) June 28, 2024

Labour is losing urban liberal votes to the Greens and votes to independents over Gaza, putting senior figures in the party at risk.



Reporting from on the ground in Birmingham, Batley and Bristol by @isabellaaward @OliviaGKA and me https://t.co/LYQuuy71wi — Ailbhe Rea (@PronouncedAlva) June 29, 2024

If these rumours are true then there is a smattering of value in some of these in backing the non Labour candidate/laying Labour in the constituency markets on Betfair but this may well be expectations management to get the vote out.

Even the greats such as Thatcher and Cameron lost only one seat each when they took power in 1979 and 2010 (excluding a single notional loss and a technical loss to the Speaker) and Tony Blair didn’t lose a single seat in his triumph of 1997.

If Starmer does loses a plethora of seats next week then he might have some problems from the left and indicates the country is pretty volatile when it comes to voting at general elections and even if he wins a 200+ seat majority the 2029 election isn’t in the bag.

TSE