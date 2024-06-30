Some potential betting surprises on Thursday?
If these rumours are true then there is a smattering of value in some of these in backing the non Labour candidate/laying Labour in the constituency markets on Betfair but this may well be expectations management to get the vote out.
Even the greats such as Thatcher and Cameron lost only one seat each when they took power in 1979 and 2010 (excluding a single notional loss and a technical loss to the Speaker) and Tony Blair didn’t lose a single seat in his triumph of 1997.
If Starmer does loses a plethora of seats next week then he might have some problems from the left and indicates the country is pretty volatile when it comes to voting at general elections and even if he wins a 200+ seat majority the 2029 election isn’t in the bag.
TSE