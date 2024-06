If Peter Kellner is right then the back the Tories at 9s to win 150-199 seats

4. Tax won’t help Tories (contradicts shy Tories?) ?

5. Proportional rather than uniform swing ?

6. Tactical voting similar to 1997 [More]

7. Scotland 28 Lab, 18 SNP ? — John Rentoul (@JohnRentoul) June 30, 2024

Former YouGov Chairman Peter Kellner has published his predictions and if he’s right then there’s a superabundance of betting opportunities, in the constituencies by using his assumptions.

If you’re a bit pragmatic then the 9s on the Tories winning 150 to 199 seats on Betfair and if you’re feeling that Kellner is right then the Tories are a buy on the spreads.

