Is France about to surrender to the far right?
I’ve not focussed or bet on the French election due the UK general election and US Presidential election because I cannot handle three massive elections at the same time.
The result in France has major ramifications for the UK, the Bank of England has warned that Le Pen’s plans will lead to a Liz Truss style economic disaster that would impact the UK economy which would be sub-optimal for Sir Keir Starmer.
I suspect if the Le Pen’s party wins then rejoining the EU will plummet in the UK.
TSE