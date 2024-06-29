If it’s not hurting then it’s not working
I still think based on anecdotes I have heard from campaigners from Tory and Labour activists across the country that the supermajority talk will help the Tories at the margins.
One of the reasons the Tories got walloped in 1997 was around 2 million voters from 1992 sat it out, so Sunak’s strategy will try and stop a repeat of that and the talk has given some left leaning voters a free pass to vote Lib Dem/Green/SNP etc because it will not risk a Labour landslide.
We shall find next week if it has worked.
TSE