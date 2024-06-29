If it’s not hurting then it’s not working

Exclusive: The Tories' warning of a Labour "supermajority" has backfired, a new poll has revealed.



26% of voters say it makes them more likely to vote for Keir Starmer's party, compared to just 13% who will now back the Conservatives.https://t.co/o7tMqlSGze — Kevin Schofield (@KevinASchofield) June 29, 2024

Using our latest VI poll and the ONS life expectancy calculator, the median conservative voter is now a 65 year old man with a life expectancy of 20 more years.



So if Labour are in for a decade in power, this could be true for a big chunk of their voters https://t.co/a55vVrxfoE — Ed Hodgson (@edhodgsoned) June 29, 2024

Obviously much of this is just result of whether the median voter is a man or a women, but think it’s still mildly / morbidly interesting! — Ed Hodgson (@edhodgsoned) June 29, 2024

I still think based on anecdotes I have heard from campaigners from Tory and Labour activists across the country that the supermajority talk will help the Tories at the margins.

One of the reasons the Tories got walloped in 1997 was around 2 million voters from 1992 sat it out, so Sunak’s strategy will try and stop a repeat of that and the talk has given some left leaning voters a free pass to vote Lib Dem/Green/SNP etc because it will not risk a Labour landslide.

We shall find next week if it has worked.

TSE