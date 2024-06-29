Why being English is a bad sign

And as the share of people intending to vote for smaller parties has shrunk over the last year, the "third" parties that people have chosen have more-or-less lined up with their English identity pic.twitter.com/2AiiNT4P3x — Ed Hodgson (@edhodgsoned) June 29, 2024

One the key things to be a successful political gambler is the ability to be dispassionate and be happy to bet on outcomes one personally doesn’t want to see. I have to admit I struggle why anyone would want to for the Putin appeasing sort of a bunch of fruitcakes and loonies and closet racists mostly Reform but some polls say Reform will poll over 20% on July 4th.

More In Common’s analysis on how people see themselves is interesting when it comes to voting intention because I remember seeing something similar in the run up to the Brexit referendum.

Like Scottish nationalism I am not a fan of English nationalism, a noisy minority could ruin it for everybody else.

TSE