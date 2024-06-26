Planning your election night fun

Most of you who follow me are election nerds so bookmark this.



Estimated declaration times of General Election results: Chronological listhttps://t.co/yu5i1XJDEz — TSE (@TSEofPB) June 25, 2024

Looking at the expected early declarations, Broxbourne and Basildon & Billericay are both expected around midnight and are both expected to be close, with MRPs disagreeing about the favourite. In Basildon & Billericay they're split three ways (Con, Lab and Reform!) — Matt Singh (@MattSingh_) June 25, 2024

For more insights, sign up for the briefing:https://t.co/dVkWgBKpzI — Matt Singh (@MattSingh_) June 25, 2024

The Press Association have published their expected declaration times which is useful if you’re not planning to stay up all night long. The early results may give us indication if the MRPs are right and which one is looking to be the gold standard of MRPs.

Five out of the first eight seats expected to declare are in the North East of England plus Basildon & Billericay and they be a very good indicator if Reform are surging to a level to that might overtake the Tories and/or if the Con to Lab swing is smaller in seats Labour already hold. The early Sottish result might tell us if it really is Ajockalypse now for the SNP.

I plan to be covering election night all the way until 7am Friday morning ish.

TSE