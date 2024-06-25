Sir Keir Starmer: The Corbyn slayer?

Corbynista 'Stats for Lefties' commissioned Survation poll in Islington North shows Labour's @PrafulNargund 14 points ahead of Jeremy Corbyn. pic.twitter.com/JrlrGmuare — Alan Travis (@alantravis40) June 25, 2024

Longstanding readers of PB know I am not a fan of constituency polls because it is very hard to get a representative sample and in 2015, outside of Scotland, the constituency polls were as accurate as an American war movie.

I am surprised by this polling as I expected Corbyn to win, he’s been the MP for the area for 41 years and there is anecdotal stories that some people in the constituency think he is still the Labour candidate he might get some accidental votes.

I can see why people people will want to back Labour here but my instinct is back Corbyn.

If Corbyn loses his seat this might be a Portillo moment for many on Labour’s centre right, for Tories it might be the only highlight of election night.

TSE