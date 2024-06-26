8 days to go and Ipsos brings no good news for the Tories

?NEW from @IpsosUK: Lab lead at 23/ Cons at joint record lowest share since 1978 ?



Labour 42% (-1)

Conservative 19% (-4)

Reform UK 15% (+6) = highest with Ipsos

Lib Dems 11% (+3)

Greens 7% (-2)



1402 GB adults by phone 21-24 Jun

+/- from 31 May- 4 Junhttps://t.co/oaeX29zwGz — Keiran Pedley (@keiranpedley) June 26, 2024

Small but key nugget from @IpsosUK today on tactical voting. Why are people voting how they are?



Party best represents views 64%

To keep another party out 19%



That 19% might not seem much but its the highest in our series. Anti Con tactical voting keyhttps://t.co/oaeX29zwGz pic.twitter.com/bAmrC5MRXE — Keiran Pedley (@keiranpedley) June 26, 2024

Must admit. There are times when you look at the polls & shake your head. You think 'how can the Conservative Party be so low'?



Then you look at this & it all makes sense. Comfortably the most unpopular govt facing an election @IpsosUK have seen.https://t.co/oaeX29zwGz pic.twitter.com/0klkk5DwWr — Keiran Pedley (@keiranpedley) June 26, 2024

This is absolutely brutal Cons – Sunak's PM approval rating is the worst *ever* on the eve of an election, by a 30 point margin. 75% disapprove of him – 16 points higher than the next highest figures (Major 97, Blair 05 and Brown 10 all tied) pic.twitter.com/WxijaQxU2O — Rob Ford (@robfordmancs) June 26, 2024

Johnson's govt (like Johnson) were not popular – but he managed to frame the campaign around removing the main source of public annoyance at that time – the gridlock over Brexit. Sunak has no such option. His government *is* the main source of annoyance. So the closest comparator… — Rob Ford (@robfordmancs) June 26, 2024

Remarkably, despite the very low Conservative vote share in Ipsos's poll, it doesn't look like they have much room to grow.



Among the 36% of voters who may change their mind, 54% are considering LD/Lab/Green, and just 7% are considering the Conservatives. pic.twitter.com/kRI0Ypqmpq — Beyond the Topline (@Beyond_Topline) June 26, 2024

NEW Survation Telephone Tracker for @GMB – Poll 3/4



LAB 41% (-)

CON 18% (-2)

REF 14% (-1)

LD 12% (-)

GRE 5% (-1)

SNP 2% (nc)

OTH 7% (+2)



F/w 21st – 25th June. Changes vs. 19th June 2024.@JackSurvation explores the findings below:https://t.co/Tp4ga9tnA3 — Survation. (@Survation) June 26, 2024

The two phone pollsters Ipsos and Survation give largely the same results which are inline with the shellacking the online pollsters indicate.

The Ipsos satisfaction ratings show the pickle Sunak and the Tories are in and given that Ipsos have been polling for nearly fifty years so allows to put the current numbers into context.

The worry for Starmer and Labour is that historically his ratings are quite poor and like Boris Johnson he’s only winning mostly because his opponents are truly dire. The maxim that oppositions do not win elections governments lose them applies to this election as well.



But there is still no swell of enthusiasm for Sir Keir, with 33% satisfied with him, up two points, and 52% dissatisfied, no change.

?So if he wins, it would mean he would go into Downing Street with a lower rating as Opposition Leader than Cameron, Blair, orThatcher. @IpsosUK — TSE (@TSEofPB) June 26, 2024

I am struggling to see any current value on the spreads.

TSE