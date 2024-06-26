8 days to go and Ipsos brings no good news for the Tories
The two phone pollsters Ipsos and Survation give largely the same results which are inline with the shellacking the online pollsters indicate.
The Ipsos satisfaction ratings show the pickle Sunak and the Tories are in and given that Ipsos have been polling for nearly fifty years so allows to put the current numbers into context.
The worry for Starmer and Labour is that historically his ratings are quite poor and like Boris Johnson he’s only winning mostly because his opponents are truly dire. The maxim that oppositions do not win elections governments lose them applies to this election as well.
I am struggling to see any current value on the spreads.
TSE