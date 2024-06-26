It’s not getting any better for the Tories

First off, it’s worth saying what an historic election this is. It seems likely that the Conservatives will have the fewest MPs of recent times and possibly ever. We may see the largest ever swing between two major parties. — Owen Winter (@OwenWntr) June 26, 2024

The MRP is in front of the paywall! Check how we estimate your constituency will vote: https://t.co/GlbkirHhSK



And for those who want to take a deep dive: https://t.co/RdruJXRMFY pic.twitter.com/8PTyhQyXSj — Owen Winter (@OwenWntr) June 26, 2024

Close Economist readers will notice that these numbers are different from our election prediction model, which until today gave the Conservatives somewhere around 185 MPs. The main difference is the efficiency of each party's vote – a key insight from our WeThink data — Owen Winter (@OwenWntr) June 26, 2024

This means the Conservatives substantially underperform uniform swing. While Reform takes the most Conservative votes, Labour reaps the rewards. In every constituency, voters are taking the opportunity to kick the government pic.twitter.com/nqugjA4J1i — Owen Winter (@OwenWntr) June 26, 2024

?Exclusive: Bombshell MRP poll shows Tories pushed into third place behind Lib Dems in election bloodbath



20 Cabinet ministers projected to lose seats including Rishi Sunakhttps://t.co/5e9qvlBn6E — John Stevens (@johnestevens) June 26, 2024

The Tories are doomed as Zanzibar on the morning of the 27th August 1896. pic.twitter.com/NwyUDNicSz — TSE (@TSEofPB) June 26, 2024

I feel like the Ancient Mariner boring anybody I meet telling just how bad it is looking for the Tories. Two MRPs today are just further proof that the Tories are about to experience their Götterdämmerung on July 4th.

This is the stand out observation from the WeThink MRP ‘This means the Conservatives substantially underperform uniform swing. While Reform takes the most Conservative votes, Labour reaps the rewards. In every constituency, voters are taking the opportunity to kick the government’.

If that happens they I wouldn’t be surprised to see gamblers sell their families into indentured servitude to raise funds to sell the Tories/buy Labour on the spreads.

After July 5th I suspect the only way Rishi Sunak and all other Tories will be able to talk about the election defeat will be in a therapist’s office with dolls.

TSE