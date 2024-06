SNAP POLL/ Who performed best overall in tonight's debate?



Rishi Sunak: 50%

Keir Starmer: 50%https://t.co/wjNCCLj6Mn pic.twitter.com/3vqFyOaxUV — YouGov (@YouGov) June 26, 2024

Who do BBC debate viewers think came across as more…



Trustworthy: Sunak 39% / Starmer 50%

Likeable: Sunak 33% / Starmer 52%

In touch: Sunak 18% / Starmer 63%

Prime Ministerial: Sunak 41% / Starmer 42%https://t.co/wjNCCLiyWP pic.twitter.com/BAq5X09AgW — YouGov (@YouGov) June 26, 2024

How would BBC debate viewers describe the debate?



Frustrating: 62%

Interesting: 40%

Vague: 26%

Engaging: 26%

Helpful: 17%

Confusing: 14%

Fake: 12%

Detailed: 9%

Boring: 9%

Authentic: 6%https://t.co/wjNCCLiyWP pic.twitter.com/5p1rUrwNY8 — YouGov (@YouGov) June 26, 2024

When Rishi Sunak debates Sir Keir Starmer in head to heads Sunak often displays the anguish of a man with a wasp trapped under his foreskin, tonight he seemed a bit more feisty if we had seen more of this I suspect the campaign would have been a bit different.

I suspect this debate will not change the fundamentals, Sunak is the worst rated PM at the eve of an election and the same applies to his government. In around nine days Sir Keir Starmer will become Prime Minister.

TSE