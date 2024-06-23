The charge of light in the head brigade

The Chief Data Officer of the Tory Party is under investigation over Bettingate.



Also The Sunday Times reports resources are being diverted to Rishi Sunak's constituency because of the D-Day mistake https://t.co/GnsMnEC8Sp — TSE (@TSEofPB) June 22, 2024

With the bettinggate story getting worse the snippet highlighted in that story has real betting implications. Over on Betfair Labour, at 1.52, are the favourites to win RIchmond & Northallerton whilst with Ladbrokes they are 2/1.

Last night I said the polls this close out were pointing to a truly crushing defeat, Sunak losing his seat would confirm that. The sad thing for the Tories are that these are such avoidable mistakes who could have predicted using insider information would look bad to the court of public opinion whilst leaving the D-Day celebrations early would go down so bad particularly when your constituency has such a large military presence.

Having previously backed Sunak to hold on my instinct is to back Labour in his constituency now.

TSE