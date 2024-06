The trend is not Sunak’s friend with Savanta and Opinium is no barrel of laughs

Savanta had some of the strongest Con numbers at the start of the campaign, so its ominous for Tories that they have now joined Club Sub 20.



Savanta Con numbers by week:

Week 1: 27

Week 2: 28

Week 3: 25

Week 4: 21

Week 5: 19 https://t.co/EcL5722yxm — Rob Ford (@robfordmancs) June 22, 2024

?Conservative vote share at its lowest since GE2019 – worse than under Truss



??Lowest Con shares (2020-today)



1. 19%, under Sunak, 19-21 June ‘24

2. 21%, under Sunak, 14-16 June ‘24

3. 21%, under Sunak, 12-14 June ‘24

4. 22%, under Truss, 14-16 Oct ‘22 pic.twitter.com/74lniF6YhC — Savanta UK (@Savanta_UK) June 22, 2024

A ratio of 2:1 in major party support is extraordinary. Only 1931 really compares. https://t.co/EeDJSr4IkQ — Lewis Baston (@lewis_baston) June 22, 2024

Given Opinium's methodology this is some properly apocalyptic polling.



12 days to go and we have traditional VI polls giving us 20/23% leads.



The Savanta MRP which gave them 53 seats showed a 21% national lead. YouGov had a 17% lead. https://t.co/PoMNkBKa6z — James Austin (@JamesDAustin) June 22, 2024

Whilst election day is twelve days away what often isn’t appreciated enough that right now millions of voters are submitting their postal and proxy votes and if the polls right now are correct then the shellacking the Tories are about to receive will be comparable to 1931 in reverse.

A fun betting market would be will the number of Labour MPs elected next month will be closer to 500 than 400.

TSE