Sunak’s strategy is working

No, that headline isn’t a typo but based on this YouGov poll of undecided voters conducted for The Times.

For the last couple of weeks Tories from the Prime Minister downwards have been banging on about the dangers of supermajority and we can see it has some movement with undecided voters.

These are the voters that will determine with the Tories have an extinction level extent or a recoverable defeat, one of things that really damaged the Tories in 1997 was nearly 2 million voters sitting it out compared to 1992.

If this polling movement continues then that will have an impact on the polls and betting as leading psephologists like Sir Robert Worcester and Peter Kellner have said it can take up to two weeks for events to start shifting headline voting intentions.

