The public want some political bettors to get a criminal record

If staff members / prospective MPs with insider knowledge of the date of the general election are found to have made a bet on that date before it was announced, do you think they should or should not face criminal prosecution?



Should: 77%

Should not: 10%https://t.co/FiPucbqwaI pic.twitter.com/xaojWMK7Wl — YouGov (@YouGov) June 21, 2024

We've been using our new AI-powered language model to analyse and categorise which news story Britons tell us is the one they have heard the most about



The election betting scandal slips straight into first place today at 17%, ahead of the election on 15%. Aside from the… pic.twitter.com/YhHcHgZIPw — YouGov (@YouGov) June 21, 2024

That most heard finding isn’t surprising to me, my mother told me a joke from her ladies who lunch WhatsApp group. Rishi Sunak expected one of his aides to bring out an umbrella when he was announcing the date of the election in the rain but all his aides were too busy placing bets on the date of the election.

After the election it wouldn’t surprise me that the two most heard stories about the election will be the political betting story and Sunak’s early exit from the D-Day celebrations which looks like the most ignominious exit from mainland Europe since the Dieppe Raid.

