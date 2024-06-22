The public want some political bettors to get a criminal record
That most heard finding isn’t surprising to me, my mother told me a joke from her ladies who lunch WhatsApp group. Rishi Sunak expected one of his aides to bring out an umbrella when he was announcing the date of the election in the rain but all his aides were too busy placing bets on the date of the election.
After the election it wouldn’t surprise me that the two most heard stories about the election will be the political betting story and Sunak’s early exit from the D-Day celebrations which looks like the most ignominious exit from mainland Europe since the Dieppe Raid.
TSE