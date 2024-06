"I don't believe the polls for one moment"



Former cabinet minister Lord Mandelson says opinion polls can be "dangerous" ahead of elections and says it's not "all in the bag" for Labour

I think Lord Mandelson isn’t being very subtle here. The last thing Labour needs is the voters thinking the election landslide is in the bag and decide they don’t have to vote or that they are safe to vote Lib Dem/Reform/SNP/Greens etc without risking the Labour landslide.

My advice to Labour is to not panic if the polls tighten over the next 10 days as it might get those thinking for other parties to back Labour as the overwhelming narrative is to get the Tories out.

TSE