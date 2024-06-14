Profiles in leadership

Longstanding readers of Political Betting know how much faith Mike Smithson and I put in the Ipsos MORI leader satisfaction ratings. Thanks to Rob Ford for digging into the numbers one month before the election which shows Rishi Sunak and the current Tories are record breakers for all the wrong reasons.

From these figures we can infer that the Tories are on course for the mother of all shellackings on the 4th of July. There’s seems very little left for the Tories to turn this around.

TSE