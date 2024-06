The YouGov survey for The Times found that support for Reform had increased by two points to 19 per cent while the Tories were unchanged on 18 per cent.



Overall Labour retained a 19-point lead over the Conservatives, while the Liberal Democrats were down one point at 14 per cent — TSE (@TSEofPB) June 13, 2024

Nigel Farage's Reform Party has overtaken the Conservatives in the polls for the first time



A Yougov survey for The Times finds that Reform has increased support by two points to 19%. Tories are on 18%.



The poll was carried out after Rishi Sunak launched the Tory… — Steven Swinford (@Steven_Swinford) June 13, 2024

This feels like a genuine tipping point for the Tory party. Like David Lloyd George, Sunak could be his party’s last ever PM?

This is the sort of polling that will cause panic and discipline to fall apart within the Tory party.

That said Labour on 37% might start setting off some concerns at Labour HQ especially as Con + Reform equals 37%.

TSE