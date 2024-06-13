Lib Dems! Winning here?

Rishi Sunak's 'unfavourable' rating is now at its highest level ever



Favourable: 21% (-3 from 4-5 Jun)

Unfavourable: 72% (+2)https://t.co/ziVA6BwJE6 pic.twitter.com/lkQb7ADWRf — YouGov (@YouGov) June 13, 2024

Politician net favourability ratings, 11-12 June 2024



Angela Rayner: -9 net

Keir Starmer: -12

Penny Mordaunt: -19

James Cleverly: -31

Nigel Farage: -32

Suella Braverman: -42

Jeremy Hunt: -49

Rishi Sunak: -51



More than 50% answered "don't know"

Carla Denyer: -2

Rachel Reeves: -6… pic.twitter.com/DqoT9Qyz4v — YouGov (@YouGov) June 13, 2024

One thing that has been noticed with recent polls is that there is shift away from Labour but what does that mean?

If this polling shift was bad for Labour then it would mean Starmer’s ratings should start falling as well but they are improving (as well as Sunak’s falling).

One of the best polling analysts on Twitter is the Beyond_Topline account and one theory they think is that the falling Labour share and Lib Dem increase is due to tactical voting coming to the fore which is not a problem for Labour and very bad for the Tories.

So I think the Lib Dems are a buy on the spreads with the downside being very low compared to the potential upside.

TSE