Reminder to people who spend all day discussing politics that normal people exist https://t.co/5djsOfKyi0 — Matt Singh (@MattSingh_) June 14, 2024

As expected Starmer raised his dad's job as a toolmaker, something that tends to endear people to him when they learn about it in focus groups. But is it cutting through? Maybe: In April just 11% correctly identified toolmaker as his dad's job, but today that number is up to 27% pic.twitter.com/oPA9KdmXZT — Luke Tryl (@LukeTryl) June 12, 2024

Matt Singh is right, not everybody thinks/follows politics in the way we do which might impact our betting strategies. As more people realise Starmer is a lawyer then his ratings should rise further.

Millions of voters are saying ‘The only one who could ever reach me was the son of a toolmaker man.’

TSE