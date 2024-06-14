Understanding the exit poll

‘There’s a misconception that there are people with clipboards or iPads outside polling stations asking how you voted.’



Ipsos’ Kieran Pedley explains how the closing exit poll will be calculated on election night.

@IainDale pic.twitter.com/D2k30ffs5C — LBC (@LBC) June 13, 2024

In the run up to every recent general election there’s speculation that the exit poll will be wrong this time because of some new change. In 2010 it was the Lib Dem surge, in 2015 it was the rise of UKIP and the SNP, in 2017 and 2019 there were Brexit related issues but the exit poll team dealt with those and gave us very accurate exit polls.

In the run up to this election there’s new issues being flagged, the rise of Reform, the collapse of the Tories but I think the exit poll team will be able to deal with this.

I am firm in the view that punters will not make any real money betting against Sir John Curtice and the exit poll team.

Well worth a read for fans of the exit poll and Sir John Curtice.https://t.co/QVzZjJFsjU — TSE (@TSEofPB) June 14, 2024

