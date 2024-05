Will we see another defection today?

Conservative MPs nervous about another potential defection tomorrow at PMQs, rightly or wrongly — Jim Pickard ? (@PickardJE) May 14, 2024

Tory MP texts: “We’re worried Natalie is going to come back” https://t.co/fbvKBLtgUI — James Heale (@JAHeale) May 14, 2024

After the unexpected defection of Natalie Elphicke last week I wouldn’t be surprised to see another defection today. Two out of the three Tory MPs to Labour defectors this parliament have occured right before PMQs.

TSE