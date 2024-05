NEW JLP polling in @thesun



Voting intention if @Nigel_Farage returns to lead Reform UK (change on standard voting intention)



Labour 41% (-4)

Conservative 21% (-4)

Reform UK 16% (+6)

Lib Dem 11% (-)

Other 11% (+2)



Tables: https://t.co/BozWy47mBb

Story: https://t.co/gmYlpNqpF2 — J.L. Partners (@JLPartnersPolls) May 13, 2024

I suspect Nigel Farage will prefer to continue acting like a third rate concierge to Donald Trump than come back to lead Reform.

Reform seem disorganised and Richard Tice is having to pump his own money into Reform this isn’t a party that will struggle to organise a decent election campaign.

I think the value is backing less than 10.5% in this market from Ladbrokes but I will understand why others may disagree.

