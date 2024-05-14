Not looking good for Sunak as he approaches Truss levels

NEW from @IpsosUK: 3 in 4 Brits think Rishi Sunak unlikely to win next General Election https://t.co/FDv829xxIK pic.twitter.com/0fDDpDrG0J — Keiran Pedley (@keiranpedley) May 14, 2024

It seems every few days a new bit of polling comes out which shows Rishi Sunak matching or exceeding the dire polling Liz Truss delivered which made her the UK’s shortest serving PM.

Now only 14% of the public think it is fairly/very likely that Rishi Sunak can win the next election, I would encourage this 14% of voters to open a Betfair account so seasoned punters can introduce them to the joys of gambling.

In Sunak’s defence he was handed hospital passes by his two immediate predecessors and the best that Sunak can hope for is that history records him as somebody who wasn’t as bad a Prime Minister as Boris Johnson or Liz Truss.

TSE