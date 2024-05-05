The enduring legacy of Liz Truss

Patrick English, YouGov’s Director of Political Analytics, has done some sterling work in identifying this trend from the locals.

As Margaret Thatcher, Sir John Major, and Theresa May could all attest your leadership/general election chances can be fatally damaged by messing around people’s houses and the costs therein.

If interest rates are cut before the election I suspect the voters will not forget their hardship caused by Liz Truss and economic experiment so there will be next to no reward for the Tories in the polls. The premiership of Liz Truss was brief but her legacy will be anything but brief.

TSE