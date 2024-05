The Conservatives have asked for a recount in the West Mids. If Andy Street loses, the narrative for Rishi Sunak could get much worse. Watch out for any disgruntled Conservatives speaking out… — Sophy Ridge (@SophyRidgeSky) May 4, 2024

Andrew Mitchell doing his very best to spin prospect of Andy Street losing as being a good result that should prompt serious questions for Keir Starmer. — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) May 4, 2024

This is HANDS DOWN the best thing I have ever heard a politician say about a result.



"Well, we know that there's a recount. So, we know either that Andy Street has won or he has nearly won. Either result shows how well the Conservatives are doing." ???????????? pic.twitter.com/ftpb8Ctrnt — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) May 4, 2024

Overnight it was reported in The Times that Tory rebels had stopped their plans to oust Sunak because of the Tories winning the Tees Valley and West Midlands mayorships. The latter is looking unlikely at the moment.

If Street does lose the rebels may decide to try and oust Sunak as from the local council elections, to the by election, and the key mayoralties it has been a truly terrible set of elections for the Tories.

