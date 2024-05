New: John Swinney faces a leadership contest after all



Graeme McCormick, a veteran SNP activist and long-time leadership critic, tells me he has the required nominations to trigger a contest



SNP hierarchy hoped Swinney was on course for a coronation when noms close noon Monday — Andrew McDonald (@9andrewmcdonald) May 5, 2024

The SNP had expected Swinney to become first minister this coming week after Kate Forbes opted not to run against him



But if McCormick does get on the ballot, we'll get a contest proper and a big delay to the planned Swinney coronation — timetable below: pic.twitter.com/qkPK1rGmnz — Andrew McDonald (@9andrewmcdonald) May 5, 2024

John Swinney asked about Graeme McCormick's run for the leadership. He's not keen for a contest



"Every day that we spend in an internal contest, which I think we all probably know the outcome of, we delay the ability for the SNP to start its rebuilding" he told Sky News — Andrew McDonald (@9andrewmcdonald) May 5, 2024

Leadership contender Graeme McCormick gets a rapturous reception at last year’s special SNP conference in Dundee. (He proposes a unilateral declaration of independence.) pic.twitter.com/WKj6hm0eUj — Sam Taylor (@staylorish) May 5, 2024

I do not expect Graeme McCormick to defeat John Swinney, to coin a phrase having a First Minister outwith Holyrood is logically flatulence in a trance although I suppose McCormick could stay in motorhome outside Holyrood and govern from there if he were to win.

Right now John Swinney is 1.01 on Betfair to succeed Humza Yousaf and Graeme McCormick isn’t even listed, I do not expect Swinney’s odds to change.

TSE