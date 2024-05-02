Starmer is the most popular politician in Britain

Keir Starmer is the most popular politician in Britain* pic.twitter.com/QqhFHgWA0d — Will Jennings (@drjennings) May 1, 2024

The obvious caveats are: most popular of those options listed, most popular in terms of favourability not net approval, most popular in GB not the devolved nations. — Will Jennings (@drjennings) May 1, 2024

Labour lead at 26 points in this week's YouGov poll for The Times



CON 18 (-2)

LAB 44 (-1)

LIB DEM 10 (+1)

REF UK 15 (+2)

GRN 8 (+1)



Fieldwork 30 April – 1 May pic.twitter.com/IyGkVLYIfV — Lara Spirit (@lara_spirit) May 2, 2024

This is the polling we have on polling day and Professor Jennings is being playful, it is why I always prefer net ratings as they provide context which can drive up tactical voting because Sir Keir Starmer is also the fourth most unpopular politician in the country.

Think of it like a football there’s no point scoring three goals in a match (positive ratings) and concede 4 (negative ratings), sometimes it is better to score 2 and concede none.

As for Rishi Sunak, as King Charles III would say, oh dear, oh dear, oh dear. Sunak is now polling worse than Truss whose nadir with YouGov was 19%.

TSE