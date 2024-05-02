Starmer is the most popular politician in Britain
This is the polling we have on polling day and Professor Jennings is being playful, it is why I always prefer net ratings as they provide context which can drive up tactical voting because Sir Keir Starmer is also the fourth most unpopular politician in the country.
Think of it like a football there’s no point scoring three goals in a match (positive ratings) and concede 4 (negative ratings), sometimes it is better to score 2 and concede none.
As for Rishi Sunak, as King Charles III would say, oh dear, oh dear, oh dear. Sunak is now polling worse than Truss whose nadir with YouGov was 19%.
TSE